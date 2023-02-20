Ex-Vikings owner Red McCombs dies at 95
Former Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs has died.
The Vikings released a statement Monday saying McCombs “embodied his famous ‘Purple Pride’ phrase and remained a staunch Vikings fan after passing the torch to the Wilf family in 2005.”
San Antonio-based ABC affiliate KSAT-TV reports that family members confirmed McCombs died at his home on Sunday at the age of 95.
The McCombs family released the following statement to KSAT:
“The entire McCombs Family is heartbroken to announce that our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Red McCombs, passed away on Sunday February 19, 2023. As he drew his last breath peacefully at home, he was surrounded by family that loved and adored him.
“Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways. But to us he was always, first and foremost, ‘Dad’ or ‘Poppop.’
“We mourn the loss of a Texas icon.”Red McCombs family
McCombs bought the Vikings in 1998 for around $250 million. He sold the team to the Wilf family, the current owners, in 2005 for around $600 million.
McCombs also previously owned the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs two separate times and was known as a car dealership magnate.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.