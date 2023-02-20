Ex-Vikings owner Red McCombs dies at 95

Former Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs has died.

The Vikings released a statement Monday saying McCombs “embodied his famous ‘Purple Pride’ phrase and remained a staunch Vikings fan after passing the torch to the Wilf family in 2005.”

The #Vikings are saddened by the passing of former team owner Red McCombs. pic.twitter.com/GciunVy68C — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 20, 2023

San Antonio-based ABC affiliate KSAT-TV reports that family members confirmed McCombs died at his home on Sunday at the age of 95.

The McCombs family released the following statement to KSAT:

“The entire McCombs Family is heartbroken to announce that our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Red McCombs, passed away on Sunday February 19, 2023. As he drew his last breath peacefully at home, he was surrounded by family that loved and adored him. “Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways. But to us he was always, first and foremost, ‘Dad’ or ‘Poppop.’ “We mourn the loss of a Texas icon.” Red McCombs family

McCombs bought the Vikings in 1998 for around $250 million. He sold the team to the Wilf family, the current owners, in 2005 for around $600 million.

#OTD in July 1998



I made it to the pinnacle of professional sports – the NFL! I bought the Vikings after author Tom Clancy's deal fell through. What a ride it was! pic.twitter.com/i3ixL0wlFj — Red McCombs (@RedMcCombs) July 16, 2019

McCombs also previously owned the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs two separate times and was known as a car dealership magnate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.