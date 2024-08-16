European Top Fuel Racing Champion Ida Zetterström preparing for NHRA debut at Brainerd

Swedish native Ida Zetterström will make her NHRA racing debut this week at the Lucas Oil National Hot Rod Association Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. The 2023 Swedish Motorsports Driver of the Year began racing at 8 years old and became the first female to exceed the 200 mph barrier on a street tire drag bike.

NHRA Nationals will take place Aug. 16-18. For more information, click here.

