NBA veteran, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins breaks down Timberwolves-Suns playoff match-up

14-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Thursday about the Timberwolves-Suns playoff match-up. Perkins has been big on the Wolves all season, and sees them winning the series in seven games.

Phoenix enters the series playing perhaps its best basketball of the season. They won their last three games, six of their last eight, and 10 of their last 14 to finish 49-33. Its win Sunday in Minneapolis combined with New Orleans losing at home to the Lakers vaulted the Suns to the 6-seed.

The Wolves had a chance on Sunday morning to be the 1-seed in the West, but their loss combined with Thunder and Nuggets wins pushed them down to the 3-seed.

Game 1 is Saturday at Target Center at 2:30 p.m.

Best-of-7 series, Western Conference quarterfinals:

Game 1: Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Target Center, Minneapolis (ESPN)

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Target Center, Minneapolis (TNT)

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 9:30 p.m., Footprint Center, Phoenix (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 8:30 p.m., Footprint Center, Phoenix (TNT)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, time TBA, Target Center, Minneapolis

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, time TBA, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, time TBA, Target Center, Minneapolis (TNT)