Q&A: ESPN’s Bobby Marks on Towns, Reid, McDaniels, and Timberwolves’ future

Bobby Marks Interview 5-3-23

After another first round playoff exit, this one more disappointing than last year’s, the Timberwolves have a busy off-season ahead.

Among questions:

Can they re-sign free agent Naz Reid? What will an extension for Jaden McDaniels look like? Would it make more sense if trading Karl-Anthony Towns to do so now vs. in a year?

To help answer those, and more, our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with former Nets assistant GM and current ESPN analyst Bobby Marks.

One lock this summer is All-Star Anthony Edwards receiving a maximum contract extension offer.

Edwards is eligible for a five-year deal worth more than $200 million that president Tim Connelly said the Wolves would offer as soon as the negotiation period begins on June 30. McDaniels, who came from the same 2020 draft class as the first overall pick Edwards, made major strides in his third season as well and is the team’s best perimeter defender.

“They’re going to be tied to the hip and they’re going to be as important to this team as anybody else is obviously,” Connelly said at a season wrap-up news conference. “Both are excited about their long-term future here, and the minute we’re allowed to, those guys are going to have really, really nice offers with a lot of money in their inbox.”

Marks also was asked if he could see a scenario where Connelly exits the Wolves for Wizards GM job.

Connelly is the 10th boss of basketball operations, including interims, the Timberwolves have had in the last 15 years. After his first season, there’s already a question about his status because of the opening created when Washington fired general manager Tommy Sheppard.

Connelly interviewed for the Wizards job four years ago before deciding to remain with Denver. The Baltimore native also broke into the NBA with the nearby Wizards as an intern who worked his way up to become a scout. Connelly spent eight seasons with the Nuggets.

“I’m pretty committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves right now,” Connelly said. “I’m just worried about how we can get out of the first round.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report