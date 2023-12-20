Q&A: Reliever Emilio Pagan says goodbye to Twins after signing with Reds

The Cincinnati Reds were the first team to touch base in free agency with reliever Emilio Pagan, and after a courtship, a deal was reached earlier this month. The former Twin signed a two-year, $16 million deal that includes an opt out for 2025. It also includes a bonus if he’s traded.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Pagan, via Zoom, to hear about how he chose the Reds and his two years here in Minnesota.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Pagan***

Pagan, 32, had a bounce-back year in 2023. He posted a 2.99 ERA with 65 strikeouts over 69 1/3 innings.

The Reds will be Pagan’s sixth MLB team after he’s had stints with Seattle, Oakland, Tampa Bay, San Diego and Minnesota. In his time with the Rays in 2019, he recorded 20 saves.

Pagan is known for being durable and able to work more than one inning.