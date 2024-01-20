Girls basketball: Ehrman leads Eden Prairie to win over STMA

Eden Prairie junior Rae Ehrman led the Eagles with 26 points in a 66-58 win over St. Michael-Albertville Friday night at Eden Prairie High School.

Eden Prairie had a four point lead at halftime, but STMA’s Cail Jahnke kept the Knights in the game with her 20 point performance.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

With the win, Eden Prairie improved to (14-3) overall on the season. The Eagles are in the midst of a seven game homestand. Their next action is against Minnetonka Tuesday night.

STMA loss to Eden Prairie is the Knights’ second loss of the season. STMA is now (14-2) overall. The Knights will host Edina Tuesday night.