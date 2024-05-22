Edwards, Towns preview series vs. Dallas after Wednesday’s shoot-around

Ahead of Wednesday night’s West Final Game 1 vs. Dallas, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and forward Karl-Anthony Towns met with reporters at Mayo Clinic Square.

Dallas, the 5-seed, advanced after beating 4-seed L.A. Clippers 4-2 and 1-seed Oklahoma City 4-2.

The Wolves, the 3-seed, advanced after beating 6-seed Phoenix 4-0 and 2-seed Denver 4-3.

Wednesday’s game will tip at 7:35 p.m.

Below is a Game 1 preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:35 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Timberwolves host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the Western Conference finals. Minnesota went 3-1 against Dallas during the regular season. The Timberwolves won the last regular season meeting 121-87 on Feb. 1 led by 29 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, while Josh Green scored 18 points for the Mavericks.

The Timberwolves have gone 37-15 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 7-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is seventh in the NBA scoring 117.9 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 47.5% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 45.0% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 46.1% and averaging 25.9 points for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 26.2 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 107.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: day to day (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (shoulder).