Edina rolls Eden Prairie in Lake Conference clash to stay undefeated

The Edina Hornets have a one-two sting this season, Mason West and Meyer Swinney. The quarterback-wide receiver duo combined for four touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Eden Prairie Friday night.

West connected with Swinney twice for touchdowns in the first half, Edina led 21-0 at the break.

A few seconds into the second half, West and Swinney linked up for an 85 yard touchdown putting Edina up by 28 points.

With the win, Edina improves to 2-0 on the season. The Hornets will travel to undefeated Minnetonka Thursday night.

Eden Prairie has a 1-1 record, and will host 1-1 Prior Lake on Thursday.