Edina girls hockey primed for playoff run led by record-setting goalie Uma Corniea

The Edina girls hockey team will take on Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Wednesday night in the section semifinals. The section is as tough as it gets with Blake the 1-seed, Edina the 2. If those two teams win on Wednesday, they’ll meet Friday night for a spot in the state tournament.

KSTP Sports attended a recent Edina practice and spoke with coach Sami Cowger and senior goalie Uma Corniea.

Cowger has led the Hornets to four state championships since taking over the program in 2016.

Corniea, a Princeton commit, is the all-time winningest goalie in Minnesota State High School League history.

Corniea is at 100 wins, and counting. She’s been playing varsity hockey since the 7th grade, first at Breck then Edina.