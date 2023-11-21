Edina football aiming for first Prep Bowl championship

Midway through the regular season, Edina was 1-3 with a lopsided loss to Eden Prairie in Week 2. But its season has turned around and the Hornets are now preparing for the 6A title game on Friday night vs. Centennial.

Edina has won eight consecutive games, including over defending champ Maple Grove, 1-seed Stillwater, and 1-seed Eden Prairie.

KSTP Sports connected with Edina at practice this week and spoke with head coach Jason Potts and senior WR Sonny Villegas.

Edina, which has a state-best 201 team championships across many sports, has not won a football crown, although Edina West did capture the Class AA championship in 1978 prior to the Prep Bowl era.

The Hornets will face Centennial on Friday night for a chance at the school’s 202nd championship. That game and every state title match-up will air on 45-TV.