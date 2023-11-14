Edina football celebrating first trip to semifinals since 1978, preparing for Eden Prairie
For the first time since 1978, the Edina Hornets football program is in the state semifinals. They will play Eden Prairie on Friday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, a rematch from early in the regular season. In the first meeting, which was Sept. 8, Eden Prairie won 36-14.
KSTP Sports attended Edina practice this week and spoke with head coach Jason Potts and senior defensive back Owen Kemper.
***Click the video box above to watch those conversations***
Edina has a 7-game winning streak, including playoff wins over defending champ Maple Grove and 1-seed Stillwater.