Eden Prairie holds off Edina 36-14 to improve to 2-0

Dominic Heim scored a pair of touchdowns as Eden Prairie beat Edina 36-14 Friday night.

The Eagles took a 15-0 lead into halftime before Edina made it a one score game in the third quarter when Mason West connected Sonny Villegas for a 10-yard score and the Hornets were only down 15-8.

Eden Prairie pulled away late in the fourth quarter. Heim scored his second touchdown of the game with 6:01 remaining in the 4th to make it 29-14 Eagles. Eden Prairie iced it with 4:34 left when Vaugn Feely returned an interception 31-yards for the touchdown.

Eden Prairie (2-0) visits Prior Lake (1-1) next Thursday.

Edina (1-1) hosts Minnetonka (2-0) next Thursday.