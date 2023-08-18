Eden Prairie football features future Gophers DL Mo Saine
The Eden Prairie high school football team is looking to avenge last year’s 6A semifinals loss, and with a talented roster, has a legit chance to do so.
The Eagles are led by senior defensive lineman Mo Saine, a Gophers commit.
KSTP Sports stopped by Eden Prairie practice earlier this week and spoke with Saine and long-time coach Mike Grant.
***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Saine and Grant***
Eden Prairie opens its season Aug. 31 at home vs. Buffalo.