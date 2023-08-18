Eden Prairie football features future Gophers DL Mo Saine

By KSTP Sports

Eden Prairie Eagles feature future Gopher

The Eden Prairie high school football team is looking to avenge last year’s 6A semifinals loss, and with a talented roster, has a legit chance to do so.

The Eagles are led by senior defensive lineman Mo Saine, a Gophers commit.

KSTP Sports stopped by Eden Prairie practice earlier this week and spoke with Saine and long-time coach Mike Grant.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Saine and Grant***

Eden Prairie opens its season Aug. 31 at home vs. Buffalo.