Eden Prairie football features future Gophers DL Mo Saine

The Eden Prairie high school football team is looking to avenge last year’s 6A semifinals loss, and with a talented roster, has a legit chance to do so.

The Eagles are led by senior defensive lineman Mo Saine, a Gophers commit.

KSTP Sports stopped by Eden Prairie practice earlier this week and spoke with Saine and long-time coach Mike Grant.

Eden Prairie opens its season Aug. 31 at home vs. Buffalo.