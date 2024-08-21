Eden Prairie football extra motivated after semifinal loss last year

The Eden Prairie high school football team is loaded once again, aiming to best its finish in 2023. The Eagles were undefeated last November when Edina beat them in the 6A semifinals, 28-7.

Returning a number of experienced players, Eden Prairie is ready to go in 2024. The Eagles open their season on Thurs. Aug. 29th at Buffalo.

KSTP Sports attended a recent Eden Prairie practice and spoke with long-time head coach Mike Grant and senior captain and LB James Anderson.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Grant and Anderson***

Grant is entering his 32nd season as Eden Prairie’s head coach, 46th overall as a head coach. He has won 11 state championships at Eden Prairie.

Eden Prairie plays at Edina on Fri. Sept. 6th, a game Grant noted that he knows his team is very much looking forward to.