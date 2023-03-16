State Girls Hoops: Eden Prairie handles Centennial 78-57 in 4A Quarterfinal

Eden Prairie used high-tempo offense and stifling defense to cruise past Centennial 78-57 in their Class 4A State Girls Basketball Quarterfinal matchup.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended first-half highlights of the Class 4A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinal between Eden Prairie and Centennial

Ella Hardwick and Annika Anderson each scored 12 for the Eagles, while Molly Lenz and Rae Eherman both had 10.

Macey Littlefield scored a game-high 21 for Centennial.

The win moves 3-seed Eden Prairie into Thursday’s Class 4A State Semifinals against 2-seed St Michael-Albertville.

