East Ridge tops Woodbury to snap two-game losing skid

Whenever East Ridge and Woodbury compete against one another, it’s a rivalry game. East Ridge has bragging rights on the football field for another year after topping Woodbury 54-7 at TCO Stadium in Eagan Friday night.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

Woodbury scored first with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Emmett Snuggerud to Dominic Ebensteiner. The Royals led 7-0 after the PAT.

East Ridge followed that touchdown with 54 unanswered points. Junior quarterback Cedric Tomes threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another leading the Raptors to their second win of the season.

With the victory, East Ridge is now 2-2 overall and will host White Bear Lake on Friday.

Woodbury dropped to 2-2 on the season, the Royals travel to Mounds View on Friday.