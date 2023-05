East Ridge defeats Stillwater Baseball (9-3) May 17th, 2023

KSTP Sports attended the East Ridge vs. Stillwater high school baseball game this week. East Ridge won, 9-3.

Both teams have been ranked in the top-10 in recent weeks, per multiple polls.

Stillwater is 11-7, and East Ridge is 13-6.