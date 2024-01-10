East Ridge boys basketball looking to make statement after last year’s section championship loss

After falling short of making the state tournament the last two years, the East Ridge boys basketball team is looking to change that this year.

KSTP Sports spoke with head coach Josh Peltier, senior guard Parker Wellmann, and sophomore guard Cedric Tomes. Tomes has offers from the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas, among others.

The trio talked about how they’re using the recent section losses as motivation for this season, what makes Cedric so special that college programs are already recruiting him, and how the team’s greatest strength is its grit and tenacity.

***Click the video box above to watch the interviews***

Tomes is one of the top sophomores in the state. East Ridge has produced recent D-1 players Ben Carlson (Utah) and Kendall Blue (St. Thomas).

Playing a loaded non-conference schedule, East Ridge is 4-7 to start the season.