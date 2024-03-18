Eagan ready to compete in Boy’s Basketball State Tournament for the first time since 2005

After losing in the 2023 Section 3AAAA final, the Eagan Boys’ basketball team got their revenge this season against Eastview. They defeated the Lightning 60-42 in front of a sold-out home crowd to punch their ticket to state, the first time in nearly two decades.

Eagan’s roster features seven seniors and is led by head coach Kevin McKenzie who took over in 2019. The team is embracing the underdog mentality in preparation for the state tournament and are ready to show off their stout defense to those who may be unfamiliar with their game.

Eagan will take on second-seeded Park Center in the state quarterfinals at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Target Center.