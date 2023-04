Eagan high school softball recently eked out a victory over Lakeville North (11-10) in what was the Panthers’ second game of a doubleheader. For Eagan it was its second game and second victory of the year.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from the game***

Eagan’s next game is against Burnsville and Lakeville North takes on Shakopee. Both games are at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, weather pending.