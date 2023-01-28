DuVal scores twice as Simley tops South St. Paul 4-1

Val DuVal scored two goals 12 seconds apart in the third period as the Simley girls’ hockey team beat South St. Paul 4-1 Friday night at Doug Woog Arena.

South St. Paul opened the scoring in the second period on a Kylie Stengel goal to make it 1-0 Packers. The Spartans answered late in the second when Mackaylan McGown scored on a flurry out front to make it a 1-1 game heading to the third period.

DuVal scored on the power play at the 8:52 mark of the third period to put Simley on top 2-1. She then found the back of the net 12 seconds later on an even-strength goal. Ella Sanders added an empty net goal for the 4-1 Simley win.

The Spartans improved to 19-4-1 on the season. They have clinched the Metro East conference championship.