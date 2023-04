Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, both Duluth natives, made history by winning gold at the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

This is the first time a team from the United States earned a world title in the category, according to the Olympics’ official website.

WORLD CHAMPIONS! 🏆🇺🇸United States' Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse win gold at the World Mixed Doubles! #WMDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/tGGszeP6vD — World Curling (@worldcurling) April 29, 2023

The two are bringing home the world title after an 8-2 win over Japan on Saturday.