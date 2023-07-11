Q&A: Former Twins 1B Doug Mientkiewicz loves Minnesota drafting OF Walker Jenkins

nbsp;

Former Twins first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz helps coach with USA Baseball and had a chance to be around Twins 2023 draft picks OF Walker Jenkins and P Charlee Soto.

So, it was the perfect opportunity to catch up Mientkiewicz, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Mientkiewicz***

Mientkiewicz played for the Twins from 1998-2004 and later coached in their minor league system with Fort Myers.

The Twins selected Jenkins No. 5 overall on Sunday night. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound outfielder hit .417 with two home runs, 33 runs scored, a .632 on-base percentage and a .633 slugging percentage in 24 games his senior season at South Brunswick high school in North Carolina.

The Twins selected Soto No. 34 on Sunday night. . The 6-foot-5, 210-pound right-hander posted a 0.52 ERA (42.0 IP, 4 ER) with five walks and 69 strikeouts in 12 appearances his senior season at Reborn Christian high school in Florida.