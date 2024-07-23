Do-it-all defender Josh Metellus previews Vikings training camp

Vikings safety/linebacker Josh Metellus led the NFL in snaps last year with 1,224, according to ESPN’s stats and information.

Metellus played 1,065 defensive snaps, 94 percent of the defensive snaps for 2023 (third-most on the team). He then added 194 special teams snaps.

He figures to play a lot more snaps this year, although special teams could be cut. Either way, Metellus knows he has to be in great condition.

He’s been working hard with noted local trainer Bill Welle at Training Haus, getting ready for the first training camp practice on Wednesday in Eagan.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Metellus at one of his recent workouts.

In 2023, Metellus had 116 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, and 5 passes defended. He seems to be an ideal fit in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme.

Metellus signed a 2-year contract extension before last season.