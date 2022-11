KSTP Sports spoke on Tuesday with Gophers volleyball head coach Hugh McCutcheon and junior Jenna Wenaas.

Topics discussed: bouncing back from their loss to Wisconsin last weekend and preparing for Michigan Friday night. That match will be at Maturi Pavilion at 6:30 p.m.

The No. 9 Gophers are 13-7, 8-4 in the Big Ten.