Defending girls basketball state champions Providence Academy prepare for Class AA Quarterfinal

KSTP Sports spoke with Providence Academy freshman guard Maddyn Greenway, as well as head coach Conner Goetz and forward Maria Counts about capturing their fourth straight section title.

The defending 2A state champions have won 27 straight games.

Providence Academy faces Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. from Williams Arena in a Class 2A Quarterfinal.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Greenway, Counts, and Goetz***

Greenway recently passed the 2,000 career point milestone. She already has D-1 offers from Maryland, Florida, and many other programs.