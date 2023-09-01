Defending state champ Maple Grove dominates Osseo in season opener

Junior running back Charles Langama scored four touchdowns as Maple Grove beat Osseo 35-0 in the season opener Thursday night.

Three of Langama’s touchdowns came off passes from sophomore quarterback Kaden Harney. Langama and Harney each also scored one touchdown on the ground.

Maple Grove, the defending Class 6A state champions, visit Champlin Park in their next game on Friday, September 8.

