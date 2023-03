Tommy Humphries scored 16 points as defending state champion Totino-Grace beat Alexandria 70-59 in the Class 3A semifinals of the Boys State Basketball Tournament Thursday afternoon at Target Center.

Taison Chatman added 12 points and 9 assists for the Eagles. Grayson Grove led Alexandria with 21 points.

Totino-Grace trailed 55-54 with nearly seven minutes remaining in the game but closed the game out with a 16-4 run.