Defending champ Park Center survives scare against Eastview in Class 4A semis

Cash Chavis scored 21 points, included eight in the final 3:22 of the game, as Park Center defeated Eastview 61-56 in the Class 4A state semifinals Thursday night at Target Center.

Jackson Fowlkes added 13 points for Park Center. Jon Mekonnen led Eastview with 19 points.

Park Center, the defending Class 4A state champions, returns to the state title game where they’ll face wither Lakeville North or Wayzata on Saturday night.