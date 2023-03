Defending Class 4A state champion Hopkins returned to the title game following a 79-51 win over Stillwater in the state semifinals Thursday night at Williams Arena.

The Royals were paced by senior forward Taylor Woodson’s 23 point, 12 rebound performance. Liv McGill added 17 for Hopkins. Liana Buckhalton led Stillwater with 16 points.

Hopkins will shoot for their ninth state title Saturday night.