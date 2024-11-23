Defending champ Edina hockey opens season with 5-0 over Maple Grove

Reigning state champions Edina blasts Maple Grove in the season opener 5-0 with a five-goal second-period.

The Hornets lit up the scoreboard halfway through the contest as Mason West scored back-to-back goals in 32 seconds to put Edina up 2-0.

Just over a minute later Tucker Johnson slotted one home putting the Hornets up 3-0 having scored all three goals within two minutes of game time.

Edina added to its advantage with Casey Vandertop’s goal as the avalanche continued in the second.

After a Maple Grove penalty on Lukas Smith, Johnson placed his second goal of the night past Zach Price making it 5-0 Hornets. Edina scored all five of their goals in the middle eight minutes of the second period.

The floodgates finally closed but the Crimson could not push one past Chase Bjorgaard who made 15 saves in a shutout, blowout win for the Hornets.

The reigning state champions showed out in their return to the ice in 2024 and will play Moorhead on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. back at the Plymouth Ice Center.