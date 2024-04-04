Defending 4A state softball champions Rosemount looking forward to challenge of going back-to-back

The Rosemount high school softball team has won two of the last three 4A state championships and open their season on Monday at Farmington high school.

The Irish graduated eight seniors from their state championship roster, but that isn’t deterring the confidence that head coach Tiffany Rose has in her squad this year.

The team will be led by South Dakota state commit CeCe Hanson and St. Thomas commit Grace Nosan, who spoke with KSTP Sports Wednesday.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Hanson, Nosan, and Rose***

Pitcher Jessa Snippes, who was the leader of last year’s title team, is now playing for the Gophers.