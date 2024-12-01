Defending 4A state champ Minnetonka tops DeLaSalle

Minnetonka defeated DeLaSalle 57-41 in the Pat Paterson Invitational, improving to 3-1 and bouncing back after a loss to Orono.

Lanelle Wright led the way for the Skippers with 18 points. Ari Peterson, the daughter of former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, added 9 points of her own.

DeLaSalle fell behind early, and even with a strong offensive output from Richmond University commit, Aneisha Scott, the Islanders could not overcome a double-digit deficit.

Minnetonka has a 10-day break and then will head to Park Center to take on Pirates.