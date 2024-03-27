Defending 4A state baseball champions East Ridge not letting snow damper hopes for April 4th season opener

With a little over a week until their season opener vs. Eastview, defending baseball 4A state champions East Ridge took time to speak with KSTP Sports.

Head coach Brian Sprout, senior pitcher and Texas A&M commit Max Arlich, as well as senior third baseman and University of Illinois-Chicago commit Alex Mezzetti all want another title.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Brian Sprout, Max Arlich, and Alex Mezzetti***

The trio discussed switching from celebrating a state championship to focusing on this season, being able to practice outside already, and not focusing on the potential target they have on their backs.

East Ridge’s roster is loaded with D-1 talent, including Arlich, Mezzetti, and Alabama commit and junior Luke Ryerse.