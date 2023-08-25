Defending 4A champs Wayzata open season with win over Rogers

The Wayzata volleyball team was the last squad standing in Class 4A last season, winning a state title. They opened their 2023 campaign with a 3-0 win over Rogers Thursday night in Elk River.

Wayzata won the match, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.

***Click the video box above to see extended highlights from the match against Rogers***

Wayzata is led by senior twin sisters, Olivia and Stella Swenson. Both are committed to play for the Gophers next season.