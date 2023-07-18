Defender Ethan Bristow joins MN United

nbsp;

United coach Adrian Heath spoke with the media Tuesday about Emanuel Reynoso’s play, defender Ethan Bristow joining the team, and the upcoming schedule.

Bristow joined the team on Tuesday and also spoke with the media. He comes from EFL League Two side Tranmere Rovers FC.

The 21-year-old English defender arrives from the fourth-tier club on a deal through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Bristow discussed moving from England, really wanting to play for United, and what he’s learned about Minnesota so far.

As Minnesota look to strengthen its roster, the club sits 10th in the Western Conference table at 28 points as regular-season action pauses for Leagues Cup.