Wild hold annual golf tournament ahead of Thursday’s start of training camp

The Wild held the second annual Wild Off the Tee Golf Tournament at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo on Monday.

Before the festivities began, head coach Dean Evason spoke about the tournament itself, the team preparing for training camp, as well as injury updates on forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov.

The Wild report for camp on Wednesday, then hit the ice for the first time on Thursday.

The Wild re-signed defenseman Calen Addison on Tuesday, so the full roster will report on time.