Darryl Strawberry grateful for time with Saints and pumped to have jersey retired this weekend

nbsp;

Darryl Strawberry played 29 games for the St. Paul Saints in 1996. But his impact continued to be felt long after and this weekend his jersey No. 17 will be retired. KSTP sports director Joe Schmit will emcee the ceremony pregame Saturday night.

Strawberry met with reporters on Friday at CHS Field ahead of the weekend festivities.

***Click the video box above to watch Strawberry describe how special this weekend will be***

Strawberry hit a ridiculous .435 with 18 homers and 39 RBI in only 29 games before signing with the New York Yankees and winning a World Series. Strawberry joins Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger (#5), Kevin Millar (#15), and George Tsamis (#22), as those that have donned a Saints uniform and had their number retired.

An 8-time MLB All-Star and four time world champion, Strawberry played 17 seasons for the Mets, Dodgers, Giants, and Yankees.

He is the Mets’ all-time leader in home runs and RBIs.