Bloomington Jefferson boys basketball led by junior guard Daniel Freitag

Having won six of their last eight games, the Bloomington Jefferson boys basketball team seems to be playing its best at the right time. The section playoffs begin in just a couple weeks.

KSTP Sports attended a recent Jaguars practice and spoke with guard Daniel Freitag and coach Jeff Evens.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews and to see Freitag in action***

Freitag, a junior, is one of the best players in the state. The 6-foot-2 guard can do it all. He’s receiving strong D-1 high-major interest from Wisconsin and Virginia.

Freitag is also a star football player, playing wide receiver, defensive back, and even earns some snaps at quarterback. The Gophers have made him an offer, and recently he added one from Notre Dame.

Jefferson is next in action Friday vs. Chaska.