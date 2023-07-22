Back in Minnesota for a youth camp, Dalvin Cook discusses time w/ Vikings, NFL future

nbsp;

Former Vikings running back and current free agent Dalvin Cook was back in the Twin Cities this weekend hosting a youth football camp in Cottage Grove.

As NFL teams begin training camps this week ahead of the 2023 season, Cook has yet to sign with a team.

The Vikings released Cook early this offseason after he spent his first six seasons in Minnesota.

Cook hosted his “Celebrity Sports Academy” Youth Football Camp at Park High School, which brought him back to Minnesota for the weekend.

“I love it here. This place means lot to me and my family,” Cook said. “They gave me and my family a great opportunity in life. I got drafted here, so they gave me an opportunity at my dream and I appreciate them for everything (the Vikings) did for me and my family.”

Despite not having a new NFL home just days before camps open, Cook is staying patient.

“At this moment, it’s kinda just taking my time and being patient with the process,” he said. “You can’t rush this. This is a life decision… I’m just taking my time and not rushing it. When I make that decision it’s going to be right for me and my family.”