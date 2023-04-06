Q&A: 2024 WR Dallas Sims on committing to Gophers

The Gophers football program received a recent commitment from 2024 wide receiver Dallas Sims. He was won over after visiting campus.

Sims is from Winnipeg, Manitoba, but has played at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International since he turned 15-years-old.

KSTP Sports spoke with Sims recently, via Zoom, to find out why he chose Minnesota.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Sims and to see him in action***

Sims had 24 receptions, 429 yards and four touchdowns in eight games a season ago, per Max Preps. He’s 6-foot-3 and weighs around 195 pounds.

Purdue and Indiana were among other Power-5 programs that were in the mix.