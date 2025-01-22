Current Edina coach Curt Giles offers memories of Hornets legend Willard Ikola

Legendary head coach Willard Ikola grew up playing for one high school hockey powerhouse then helped establish another.

A member of several hockey Halls of Fame, an Olympian and eleven-time state high school champion, Ikola died overnight Tuesday at 92-years-old.

As a high school goalie, Ikola won three state championships with the fabled Eveleth Golden Bears. After playing college hockey at Michigan, he eventually returned to Minnesota and coached Edina to another eight championships.

Ikola retired as the winningest high school hockey coach in Minnesota’s storied history.

KSTP Sports chatted with current Edina boys hockey coach and former Minnesota North Star Curt Giles about Willard Ikola’s legacy on high school hockey as a whole – especially in the Edina community

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ chat with Curt Giles about the Willard Ikola, and a quick update on this year’s Hornets team

RELATED: Hockey legend Willard Ikola dies at 92