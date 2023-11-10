Hall of Famer Cris Carter enjoying the run current Vikings are on
Vikings legend and Hall of Famer Cris Carter is in the Twin Cities this weekend. He’s doing events with the Salvation Army, a cause near-and-dear to his heart, and will be at Sunday’s Vikings-Saints game for Legends Weekend.
Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Carter and picked his brain on the 5-4 Vikings, QB Josh Dobbs, WR Jordan Addison, and more.
***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Carter***
Carter is part of the Tree Lighting ceremony Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Rice Park in downtown St. Paul.
Carter played for 16 seasons in 234 career NFL games with the most notable portion with the Vikings (1990-01).
From Carter’s Hall of Fame bio: He finished his 234-game career as the NFL’s second all-time leading receiver with 1,101 receptions for 13,899 yards.
A member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s, Carter had 10 or more touchdowns in a season six times and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns three times (1995, 1997, and 1999). He recorded 70 or more catches in a season 10 times and had 100-yard receiving games 42 times during his career.