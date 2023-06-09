Vikings legend and Hall of Famer Cris Carter a big fan of Justin Jefferson

nbsp;

Vikings legend and Hall of Famer Cris Carter was in the Twin Cities on Friday to support the Salvation Army. He spoke about an event coming up later this summer in Eagan.

184 volunteer rappelers will participate in an effort to raise needed funds by rappelling down the side of the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel on July 28 & 29, to meet a $600,000 goal in support of Salvation Army housing and homelessness programs. Rappelers can register for the event at DownForTheChallenge.com.

We spoke with Carter about the Salvation Army, the 1998 Vikings team he was on that fell short of the Super Bowl, and current WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Carter played for 16 seasons in 234 career NFL games with the most notable portion with the Vikings (1990-01).

From Carter’s Hall of Fame bio: He finished his 234-game career as the NFL’s second all-time leading receiver with 1,101 receptions for 13,899 yards.

A member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s, Carter had 10 or more touchdowns in a season six times and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns three times (1995, 1997, and 1999). He recorded 70 or more catches in a season 10 times and had 100-yard receiving games 42 times during his career.