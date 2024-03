The Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball team will return to the state tournament for the fourth time in the last five seasons after beating Tartan 59-45 in the 4A, Section 4 title game Thursday night.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

Cretin-Derham Hall junior Monteff Dixon had 16 points, and senior Anthony Knight added 15 points in the win.