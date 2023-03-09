State Hockey: Cretin-Derham Hall moves on to AA semifinals after win over Maple Grove

The 2023 MSHSL Class AA Boys Hockey Championship got underway at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday with a defensive showcase that ended with a 3-1 win by Cretin-Derham Hall (18-9-1) over Maple Grove (22-5-1).

Cretin-Derham Hall got the Class AA tournament started at 3:19 of the first period with a goal by junior forward Charles Owens, which included an assist from senior forward Colin Scanlan. On the play, Owens put his first shot on net from between the face off circles before he was able to convert on the rebound for the game opening goal.

Just 14 second later at 3:33 of the first, Maple Grove tied the contest at 1-1 with an unassisted goal by senior forward Jay Ellingson. On a drive from the boards along the goal line, Ellington put the puck into play toward the front of the Raiders’ net. The puck then deflected off the skate of a Cretin-Derham Hall defender into the net past junior goalie Leo Miller.

The game then settled into a defensive battle with Cretin-Derham Hall senior forward Holden Saumweber scoring an even-strength goal at 11:32 of the second period. Saumweber gained possession of the puck after a blocked shot, turned and fired for the goal from about 15 feet out at center ice. Assists on the play were posted by senior defenseman Lucas Cernohous and sophomore forward Szliveszter Lippai.

Into the third period, defense was the name of the game as both teams were held scoreless until Cretin-Derham Hall brought home the win with an unassisted empty net goal at 15:34 by freshman forward Max Anderson.

In this evenly matched affair, the Raiders owned a slim 24-21 lead in shots against Maple Grove. Junior net minder Leo Miller earned the win with 20 saves, while senior goalie Jack Roach had 21 saves for the Crimson. Of note, no penalties were called on either team during the contest.

Cretin-Derham Hall will now advance in the championship bracket and will play at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10 against the winner of today’s game between Edina and Moorhead. The game will be played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Maple Grove will enter the consolation bracket and play the loser of the Edina-Moorhead game at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.