Cretin-Derham Hall hires ex-Chaska coach Tara Seifert as new girls basketball coach

Cretin-Derham Hall is bringing a championship-winning coach on to lead its girls basketball program.

Friday, the school announced the hiring of Tara Seifert as varsity girls head basketball coach and assistant athletic director of girls athletics and student-athlete welfare.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tara Seifert to the Raider family,” Cretin-Derham Hall Athletic Director Matt Funk said. “Coach Seifert brings a championship pedigree to CDH and we are excited to watch her take this program to the next level. Off the court, Coach Seifert will be focused on developing the total student-athlete with a particular focus on our female athletes and coaches.”

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead the CDH Girls Basketball Program and to be involved in Raider athletics and the CDH community,” Seifert said. “Cretin-Derham Hall has an outstanding history in athletics and I look forward to building this program.”

Seifert coached Chaska to its first state title in 2021, finishing off an undefeated, COVID-shortened season. That also earned her 2021 Class AAAA Coach of the Year honors.

That was the third season Seifert led Chaska to the state tournament, following 2008 and 2010. Overall, she has a career record of 301-143, including 112-19 over the past five seasons.

She stepped down from her role at Chaska in April.

Seifert will officially start her new role at Cretin-Derham Hall on Aug. 1 on a part-time basis, the school says.