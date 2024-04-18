Cretin-Derham Hall baseball tops East Ridge in battle of top-5 metro teams

In a rematch of last season’s section final, the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders baseball team topped East Ridge 6-2, on Wednesday in Woodbury. The Raptors beat CDH last spring on their way to winning a 4A state title.

Both programs are ranked in the top-5 and have numerous college-level players.

For East Ridge, Jake Reigert (2024, Ole Miss commit), Max Arlich (2024, Texas A&M commit), and Luke Ryerse (2025, Alabama commit) lead the way.

For CDH, Paul Jones II (2024, Maryland commit), Jake Quinn (2024, Minnesota commit) and John Henry Kohorst (2025, Iowa commit) always have a lot to do with how the Raiders finish games.