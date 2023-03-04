Cretin-Derham Hall boys hockey treating this state tourney trip more business-like

The Cretin-Derham Hall boys hockey team opens up state tournament play Thursday at 11 a.m. vs. 2-seed Maple Grove at Xcel Energy Center. This is the Raiders’ second consecutive state trip, with last year’s quest to win a championship ending at the hands of Prior Lake in the quarterfinals.

We attended CDH’s practice on Friday and spoke with coach Matt Funk and captains Jake Fisher and Simon Hogue.

You’ll notice that the Raiders have a No. 17 sticker on the back of their helmets. That’s in memory of sophomore Cormick Scanlan, a member of the Raiders program, who died in late December from complications after suffering a stroke.

CDH is 18-9-1 this season and beat top-seed St. Thomas Academy for the section 3AA championship.

Fisher, a recent de-commit from Northern Michigan, is a Mr. Hockey finalist and the team’s leading goal scorer.