Cretin-Derham Hall baseball angling to end state tourney absence

Cretin-Derham Hall on that it takes to lead the Suburban East Conference

It wasn’t just that Cretin-Derham Hall started the season 8-0, it’s who they were beating and some of the scores they were hanging. Facing perennially solid programs like East Ridge, Mounds View and Woodbury the Raiders were posting final scores like 19-8, 14-1 and a pair of 12-2 wins.

A deep starting rotation and an obviously high-octane offense have the Raiders poised to shake an uncharacteristic absence from the State Tournament.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ recent interviews with Cretin-Derham Hall baseball players Jack Taxdahl and Jake Quinn, as well as head coach Buzz Hannahan

A couple recent losses cost the Raiders a shot at an improbable perfect season, but at 13-2 they still stop the statewide Class 4A rankings with a little more than a week remaining in the regular season.

Three Raiders players are already committed to play Division-I baseball. Senior catcher Jack Taxdahl is headed to the Gophers, along with junior outfielder Jake Quinn. Junior first baseman P.J. Jones is set to play at the University of Maryland.

Notable alumni and former Major Leaguers Paul Molitor, Joe Mauer and Jack Hannahan helped the Raiders earn a state-record eleven championships – a total two more than St Cloud Cathedral’s nine. No other school has more than five.

But the program hasn’t back to the State Tournament since winning their most recent title in 2007.

This year’s team certainly looks like it might have the formula to snap that 16-year drought, if they can keep their winning ways rolling through the regular season and what is always a difficult Section 4AAAA field.

Click the video box below to watch the clip on Cretin-Derham Hall baseball that aired on KSTP Sports on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023